scottsdale.org
Haunted by inflation, local man still pays homage to Halloween
Halloween is a date that Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has circled on his calendar every year. He has been decorating his residences for 37 years, including the home he has owned the last 16 years near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. He began his annual homage to Halloween in...
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
kjzz.org
Black Theatre Troupe showcases 'Barbecue, a comedy about intervention with an interesting cast twist
Black Theatre Troupe in Phoenix is currently showcasing a play called “Barbecue.” It’s centered on one of the most typical of family outings. But the comedy features a dysfunctional and atypical set of characters who try to perform an intervention on one of their own and an interesting plot convention that includes cast changes from one scene to the next.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
kjzz.org
Word S8.4 — What do outlaws, dysfunctional family outings and a Scottish bookstore have in common?
On this episode of Word, we feature a deep dive into the life of Billy “The Kid," a play about a family barbecue with a twist in casting running until Nov. 6 at Black Theatre Troupe in Phoenix and a mystery set in Scotland. Guest list. New Mexico author...
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in Arizona and many across the country. Police say teen accidentally shoots, kills woman in Mesa. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the...
AZFamily
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
kjzz.org
14 Phoenix Zoo pelicans die of a highly contagious bird flu
The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday that 14 pelicans died of a highly contagious bird flu. The birds died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI. Zoo officials say several birds began showing signs or neurological impairment on Oct. 15. Twelve birds were taken to the zoo's animal care center and received intense treatment but could not be saved. Two other pelicans who were exhibiting similar symptoms were later euthanized.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
