ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdale.org

Haunted by inflation, local man still pays homage to Halloween

Halloween is a date that Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has circled on his calendar every year. He has been decorating his residences for 37 years, including the home he has owned the last 16 years near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. He began his annual homage to Halloween in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Black Theatre Troupe showcases 'Barbecue, a comedy about intervention with an interesting cast twist

Black Theatre Troupe in Phoenix is currently showcasing a play called “Barbecue.” It’s centered on one of the most typical of family outings. But the comedy features a dysfunctional and atypical set of characters who try to perform an intervention on one of their own and an interesting plot convention that includes cast changes from one scene to the next.
PHOENIX, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

14 Phoenix Zoo pelicans die of a highly contagious bird flu

The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday that 14 pelicans died of a highly contagious bird flu. The birds died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI. Zoo officials say several birds began showing signs or neurological impairment on Oct. 15. Twelve birds were taken to the zoo's animal care center and received intense treatment but could not be saved. Two other pelicans who were exhibiting similar symptoms were later euthanized.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy