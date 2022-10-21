Read full article on original website
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Fall Festival returns October 29th to Carteret Park with parade, pumpkin picking and other family fun
(CARTERET, NJ) -- Mayor Daniel J. Reiman and Carteret Borough Council will present the annual Carteret Fall Festival and Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 29 at Carteret Park. The Fall Fest is a long-standing tradition in Carteret held throughout Mayor’s Administration. “We are proud to offer family-friendly events and...
PHOTOS from "The Addams Family" at The MAC Players
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, is presenting The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy across two weekends (October 21–23 and October 28–30). The play is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.
"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
Black Women's Mural to be Painted and Revealed During ArtsBergen's Celebration of National Arts & Humanities and Discover Jersey Arts Month
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts Month in the Garden State. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
The Newark Museum of Art presents Art After Dark: Silent Disco
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art presents Art After Dark: Silent Disco on Thursday, October 27 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. This event is for those 21 and older. It takes place in Engelhard Court. Rock your best Halloween costume and come ready to dance the night away!. This...
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
Riverside Gallery presents "Gratitude" - a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a group exhibition by the Korean Contemporary Arts, LTD, titled, “Gratitude.” The exhibition will run from October 21-31, 2022. The exhibition will divide into two sections – Fine Art 1 will feature western paintings, watercolor paintings, installations, and sculptures, of 24 artists; Fine Art 2 will feature Korean traditional paintings, folk paintings, and calligraphy, of 10 artists.
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
Two new visual art exhibits at MPAC showcase local artists in group and individual shows
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29. “Out of the Blue” is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC’s Art Upstairs Gallery. “Collective Memory” is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC’s Starlight Gallery.
Hamilton Street Gallery presents "Red Hot Extremism"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Hamilton Street Gallery is hosting a new exhibition entitled “Red Hot Extremism” that will run from October 22nd until December 8th. The show features 26 artists working in a variety of styles and media in addition to their creative interpretations, making this an outstanding and thought provoking exhibit.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
From Bubbles to Ballet, Enjoy Sensory Friendly Fun in Union County
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- The Union County Board of Commissioners invites children with autism and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy two Sensory Friendly Theatre presentations at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, November 13 and 30. “Sensory Friendly Theatre brings inclusive, enriching live performances to children with special needs,...
