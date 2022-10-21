Read full article on original website
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russia says it continued attacks on Ukraine's energy, military infrastructure
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours. Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine in telephone call
Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. It said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated concerns he voiced to the French defence minister earlier on Sunday that Ukraine...
UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov says 'corrections' to Ukraine grain deal will depend on U.N. supplying data
(Added full Lavrov quote) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow has asked the United Nations for data on the destination and end-consumers for Ukrainian grain exports, saying that "corrections" to a deal to unblock shipments from Black Sea ports would depend on this information.
Ukraine says Russia's Black Sea grain vessel checks are politically motivated
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian inspections that have been creating "significant" delays for the export of Ukrainian food products via the Black Sea were "politically motivated" and a cause for concern. "We have reason to believe delays in Russia's inspections of the grain initiative’s...
Ukraine grain exports down 33.4% so far this season, ministry says
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 33.4% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 12 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Tuesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February,...
Ukraine expects its winter sowing area will fall by 30-40% - deputy minister
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's winter sowing area for the 2023 harvest could fall by 30% to 40% due to the Russian invasion, Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych told a Ukrainian-German business conference on Monday. Ukraine traditionally sows winter wheat which accounts for around 95% of its wheat harvest.
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Russian wheat prices fall with lower demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week, with lower demand and lower global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris amid talks to prolong grain export deal from Ukraine's ports, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $11 from a week earlier, IKAR said. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.06 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 14.9 million hectares compared to 15.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago, Sovecon said. Harvesting of sunflower seeds is being affected by excessive rains in Russia's central and Volga regions, IKAR said, adding that it had lowered its forecast for the sunseed crop to 16.35 million tonnes from 16.95 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,675 rbls/t -250 rbls wheat, European part ($207.3) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t -225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 29,900 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,290/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,170/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $796.8/t +$17 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 147.2 104.1 24.3 4.4 6.5 Crop, as of same 113.2 76.7 18.6 6.4 11.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.08 6.01 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.66 2.81 2.38 4.98 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.2 29.0 7.9 0.7 3.6 mln hectares Harvested area, 42.6 27.3 7.8 1.3 6.9 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1440 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
UPDATE 1-Ukraine keeps 2023 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged despite delays
KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter...
EU crop monitor cuts maize yield forecast again
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced its forecast for the average yield in this year's EU's grain maize crop to 6.34 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 6.39 t/ha expected in September. The downward revision, which followed a steeper cut last month,...
U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer
CHICAGO/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Russia tells U.N. Ukraine plans 'dirty bomb,' West dismisses allegation. NEAR KHERSON FRONTLINE, Ukraine, Oct...
China Jan-Sept pork output up 5.9% y/y at 41.5 mln tonnes - stats bureau
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's pork output reached 41.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up 5.9% from the corresponding period a year ago, official data showed on Monday. China's pig herd increased by 1.4% compared to the same period a year earlier to stand...
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
China Sept. soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying. U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA. U.N. seeks steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal. (Recasts with change in market direction, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean...
China to step up investment in rural infrastructure
BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China will accelerate investment in rural infrastructure to improve its ability to ensure food supply while also stabilising the economy, according to a plan published by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday. The plan includes further investment in irrigation, indoor farming and cold storage facilities. (Reporting...
GRAINS-Chicago grains fall on firmer dollar; Black Sea corridor in focus
(Updates prices, adds quotes) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and as traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the...
