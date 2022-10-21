Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Golfers Place Sixth at the Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in sixth place on Tuesday at the Jim West Challenge to close out the fall season. The Golden Hurricane posted a 54-hole score of 867 at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club course. Tulsa carded a final round...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 3-2 Win at Temple
Tulsa's ninth-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-2 win over Temple on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-2-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls fell to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6 in the league.
Comments / 0