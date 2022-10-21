ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Golfers Place Sixth at the Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in sixth place on Tuesday at the Jim West Challenge to close out the fall season. The Golden Hurricane posted a 54-hole score of 867 at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club course. Tulsa carded a final round...
Tulsa Captures 3-2 Win at Temple

Tulsa's ninth-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-2 win over Temple on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-2-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls fell to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6 in the league.
