Tulsa's ninth-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-2 win over Temple on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-2-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls fell to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6 in the league.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO