Read full article on original website
Related
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
NC treasurer's report slams state hospitals for profiting millions from Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hospitals are overcharging North Carolinians for health care, according to a new state report, which also concluded many hospitals are profiting from Medicare – to the tune of millions of dollars a year. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell says although hospitals claim to be losing...
NC Democrats, Republicans banking on star power to get voters to the polls
Big-name politicians and entertainers are descending on North Carolina stumping for candidates as the 2022 election season enters the home stretch. On Tuesday, they were focused on the neck-and-neck race for the state’s open U.S. Senate race. Partying with a purpose: Jam band star Dave Matthews headlines acoustic event...
The scary spread of 'ghost forests' across the east coast
It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but the so-called ghost forests stretching across eastern U.S. coastal communities don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say the miles of gray, barren trees taking out once-healthy wetlands are a direct product of climate change. “It’s not something that’s going to...
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Sunny day flooding: NC coastal communities threatened by rising tides
If you head to the coast on any given day during the peak flooding season this fall, you might find high water levels closing businesses and streets – or even just notice pools of water by roadway drains. This is because rising sea levels are impacting the North Carolina...
As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout
CARSON CITY, NEV. — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said...
A potential 'tri-demic': Increase in RSV cases on top of flu season, COVID-19 could stress hospitals to capacity
RSV, a respiratory virus, is making young children, especially babies very sick and cases are on the rise in North Carolina. That's on top of an already active flu season, and COVID-19 as we head into the winter months. This is especially worrisome for parents concerned their children will get...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
'Tri-demic': Docs sound alarm on triple-threat of RSV, flu and COVID as hospitals strain
Doctors were prepared for a bad flu season but are worried about a multitude of viruses hitting children all at once. RSV, a respiratory virus, is making young children, especially babies, very sick, and cases are on the rise in North Carolina. That's on top of an already active flu...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0