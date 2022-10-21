ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia

ELLABELL, GA. — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia's governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after Hyundai announced...
GEORGIA STATE
The scary spread of 'ghost forests' across the east coast

It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but the so-called ghost forests stretching across eastern U.S. coastal communities don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say the miles of gray, barren trees taking out once-healthy wetlands are a direct product of climate change. “It’s not something that’s going to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City's clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt's job duties go far beyond running the county's elections, but she said...
NEVADA STATE
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, NEB. — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to...
NEBRASKA STATE
