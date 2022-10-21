ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bee Sweet Citrus to Debut New Point-of-Sale Material at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Monique Bienvenue Discusses

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
andnowuknow.com

Pure Flavor® to Debut New Alonna™ Canary Melons at Global Produce & Floral Show; Jamie Moracci, Matt Mastronardi, and Chris Veillon Share

LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA - Coming in hot! Another delicious, greenhouse grown melon is hitting the market as Pure Flavor® unveils Alonna™ Canary melons. Fresh off of its Solara™ launch in early May 2022, the grower will be showcasing this new melon variety at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
thecampusjournal.com

Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year

For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Friends of the Kings County Library celebrate 40 years with cake, memories

Members of the Friends of the Kings County Library gathered at the Hanford branch on Wednesday evening to celebrate their 40 years as an organization. The group formed in the wake of California’s Proposition 13 in 1978, which reduced the amount of money from homeowners' property taxes, resulting in less money for things like county libraries around the state.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source

Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
CLOVIS, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
HANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County

On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
High School Football PRO

Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Golden West High School football team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on October 21, 2022, 19:30:00.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA

