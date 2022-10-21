Bee Sweet Citrus to Debut New Point-of-Sale Material at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Monique Bienvenue Discusses

Read full article on original website
andnowuknow.com
Pure Flavor® to Debut New Alonna™ Canary Melons at Global Produce & Floral Show; Jamie Moracci, Matt Mastronardi, and Chris Veillon Share
LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA - Coming in hot! Another delicious, greenhouse grown melon is hitting the market as Pure Flavor® unveils Alonna™ Canary melons. Fresh off of its Solara™ launch in early May 2022, the grower will be showcasing this new melon variety at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida.
thecampusjournal.com
Francisco Alonso, COS Instructor and Artist of the Year
For Francisco Alonso, an adjunct printmaking instructor at College of the Sequoias and the Visalia Arts Consortium’s 2022 Artist of the Year, everything he does is part of his identity as an artist. “Everything that I do aligns with being an artist. So even when I’m cooking visually, the...
Hanford Sentinel
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
GV Wire
Valley Drone Company Will Put on a Festive Holiday Light Show in Clovis
Christmas may be still be more than a month away, but plans to provide a spectacular Christmas show are already underway with the launch of a new family-friendly holiday event. The Holi-Drone show will make its holiday debut this year at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Dec. 6-8 as part...
Hashtag Pretty Fest held at Chukchansi Park
Organizers describe the event as uniquely Fresno since every vendor, instructor, and healer is from the Central Valley.
Mochilicious officially opens its doors to their community
Mochilicious offers mochi donuts that combine traditional American doughnuts and Japanese mochi giving the donuts a chewier and softer taste.
Hanford Sentinel
Friends of the Kings County Library celebrate 40 years with cake, memories
Members of the Friends of the Kings County Library gathered at the Hanford branch on Wednesday evening to celebrate their 40 years as an organization. The group formed in the wake of California’s Proposition 13 in 1978, which reduced the amount of money from homeowners' property taxes, resulting in less money for things like county libraries around the state.
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
Hanford Sentinel
Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source
Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
sierranewsonline.com
Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County
On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
Fresno family hopes increased reward money will lead to arrest of son's killer
A Fresno man's unsolved murder is among three others statewide for which Governor Gavin Newsom has authorized $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the past week to $227, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $216. After Hanford,...
Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Golden West High School football team will have a game with Redwood High School - Visalia on October 21, 2022, 19:30:00.
16th annual Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association Golf Tournament held
Deputies, officers and community leaders hit the links to raise money to support the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
Man in hospital following stabbing in Southwest Fresno
Officers were called to Ivy and Lorena avenues just before midnight. When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20's who had been stabbed.
