LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA - Coming in hot! Another delicious, greenhouse grown melon is hitting the market as Pure Flavor® unveils Alonna™ Canary melons. Fresh off of its Solara™ launch in early May 2022, the grower will be showcasing this new melon variety at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO