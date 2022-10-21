ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
wcbi.com

Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night. Deputies were first called to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

West Point man faces charges in two different investigations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th. Zariah...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Fulton Hometown Tour show pushed back to Wednesday

WTVA's Hometown Tour stop in Fulton has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was originally scheduled to be held the day prior. However, the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday forced the date change.
wtva.com

DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Lafayette County. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a domestic call at approximately 10:43 p.m. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address; however,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy