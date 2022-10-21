Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
Tri-City Herald
MultiCare growing with addition of central WA hospital; deal set to close in early ’23
Following a proposed merger announcement in May, Tacoma-based MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday announced agreement to terms of acquisition. The 226-bed hospital in Yakima will become a wholly owned subsidiary, following routine regulatory approval “as well as customary closing conditions,” the two entities said in a joint news release.
MultiCare acquisition will help Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital improve
YAKIMA, Wash. — In joining the MultiCare network of not-for-profit medical facilities across Washington, leaders at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital anticipate major improvements to the framework of its operation by introducing technological advancements, outreach programs, sustainability efforts and more. In a joint announcement between the hospital and MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial confirmed that it plans to institute new changes as...
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
Gravity Hill is Sure to Confuse Your Trip to Prosser
If you want to experience something a little freaking, defies the rules of nature, and is absolutely free, you only need to drive a little over an hour (if you’re leaving Yakima). Head to Prosser and get ready to be stumped as you roll along. It’s called “Gravity Hill”...
KIMA TV
Yakima County Health Board wants Blake decision revised to make drug possession illegal
The Yakima County Board of Health is asking State Legislators to make drug possession illegal again. They are going to send a letter to the State Legislator that says the Blake decision needs to be revised because they say the decision has caused drug overdoses to increase in the county.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Yakima County commissioners reach $60K settlement in public meetings case
Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde have agreed to a $60,000 settlement in lawsuits alleging they violated the Open Public Meetings Act. The lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2021 by Yakima County Commissioner candidate Angie Girard, who seeks to unseat McKinney in the November general election, and Thurston County open government advocate Arthur West.
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
nbcrightnow.com
Dolarway Rd in Ellensburg closed for the next month
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28. The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project. No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway....
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
Free Popcorn and $5 Movies at The Majestics Halloween Movie Fest!
Do you like scary movies Yakima? The valley is in for a treat this Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd at The Majestic in Union Gap. Choose from a bunch of classic films for a sweet deal of $5 per movie and free popcorn with double features!. Halloween Movie...
Comments / 0