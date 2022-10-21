ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

West Pak Avocado Launches New 100% Avo-Focused Campaign; Mario Pacheco, Joe Nava, and George Henderson Comment

By Melissa De Leon Chavez
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IE Voice

Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
RIVERSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5

The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
MENIFEE, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner

When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
BANNING, CA
hotelbusiness.com

JRK Property Holdings buys Palm Springs hotel

JRK Property Holdings has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA, from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350-million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide in Coachella. It was first reported Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home off of Avenue 52, just a few blocks East of Cesar Chavez St. Riverside County Sheriff's public information officer, Sgt. Brandi Swan, says the surrounding area is blocked off as deputies The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
High School Football PRO

Moreno Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy