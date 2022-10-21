West Pak Avocado Launches New 100% Avo-Focused Campaign; Mario Pacheco, Joe Nava, and George Henderson Comment

Read full article on original website
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
arizonasuntimes.com
College Won’t Place Student Teachers at School That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
A California university said it will stop sending student teachers to a school district that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a statement from the school district. California State University Fullerton will not be placing new student teachers at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Sacramento,...
californiaexaminer.net
California Teacher Allegedly Recorded Saying He Intended To’slam’ Student’s Face
After allegations that he wanted to “slam” a female student’s “face up against the wall,” a high school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. According to FOX 11, English teacher Robert Bean at Cajon High...
wufe967.com
California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard
Surveillance footage caught the moment two robbers pistol-whipped a California jewelry store employee. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 2:40 p.m, two armed suspects entered Gemma’s Jewelers in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The two suspects, Christopher Lamar, 28, and Angel Olvera, 23, were allegedly dressed as an Amazon worker and...
recordgazette.net
Banning is like Monopoly: Fiona Ma sees a winner
When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve. Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
hotelbusiness.com
JRK Property Holdings buys Palm Springs hotel
JRK Property Holdings has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA, from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350-million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide in Coachella. It was first reported Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home off of Avenue 52, just a few blocks East of Cesar Chavez St. Riverside County Sheriff's public information officer, Sgt. Brandi Swan, says the surrounding area is blocked off as deputies The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Moreno Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
