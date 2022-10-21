ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Breaks New Ground, Earns 100M RIAA-Certified Units

Cardi B has hit a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold. According to Chart Data, the certification includes albums, singles, and guest appearances that the Bronx rapper has amassed in her remarkable, award-winning career. With over 54 million digital sales, she’s the highest-selling female rapper to date.
