ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Jurickson Profar goes nuts after being called out on check swing in Game 3

Jurickson Profar went nuts after being called out on a critical check swing late in Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Philadelphia. Profar’s San Diego Padres were down 4-2 and had a runner on with nobody out in the top of the 9th inning. Profar had a full count against Seranthony Dominguez, who threw a pitch inside that nearly hit the Padres left fielder.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

MLB Gold Glove finalists announced: Betts, Anderson selected for Dodgers, Rengifo for Angels

Major League Baseball has announced the Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best defenders. The honor, which has been awarded since 1957, honors the best defenders at each position in each league. As defined by MLB, "To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the...
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload in 2022-23 Offseason

Will the Los Angeles Angels part with hitting/pitching unicorn Shohei Ohtani to expedite an inevitable rebuilding situation?. Would the Los Angeles Dodgers trade away top pitching prospect Bobby Miller in hopes of avoiding yet another unceremonious exit from the postseason?. Those are two of the biggest names that should be...
Bleacher Report

Projecting the Price Tags for Top MLB Free Agents of 2022-23 Class

The Major League Baseball offseason is approaching, and this time there won't be a work stoppage to disrupt the conducting of business on the free-agent market. So, let's try to predict the contracts that the top players on the 2022-23 market will ultimately walk away with. Any exercise such as...
Bleacher Report

The Yankee Way is Broken: ALCS Sweep Draws Harsh Realties

Let it be known that the phrase "Be careful what you wish for" can simply be replaced with "We want Houston!" Fewer words. Fewer syllables. Same idea. So, thanks for that, New York Yankees fans. Now do yourselves a favor and wish for your team to figure out how to get back to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter in Awe of Bryce Harper's Clutch HR as Phillies Advance to World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are World Series-bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper delivered the crushing blow to the San Diego Padres' championship hopes with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to secure Philly a 4-3 victory and a berth in the World Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'

Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Marlins Rumors: Skip Schumaker Among 'Top Candidates' for Managerial Vacancy

The Miami Marlins have reportedly interviewed St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker for their vacant managerial job. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Schumaker is considered one of the top candidates for the Marlins job. Miami is looking to replace Don Mattingly, who agreed to part ways with the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Has Lived Up to the LeBron-Like Impossible Expectations

What does a guy do when he's a one-time phenom who's achieved every regular-season accolade imaginable but is otherwise lacking a signature postseason moment?. If you're Bryce Harper, you hit a home run that puts your team in the World Series. The San Diego Padres had the Philadelphia Phillies in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy