Read full article on original website
Related
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning
With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jurickson Profar goes nuts after being called out on check swing in Game 3
Jurickson Profar went nuts after being called out on a critical check swing late in Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Philadelphia. Profar’s San Diego Padres were down 4-2 and had a runner on with nobody out in the top of the 9th inning. Profar had a full count against Seranthony Dominguez, who threw a pitch inside that nearly hit the Padres left fielder.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Comments on Contract and Future After Yankees' Loss to Astros in ALCS
Aaron Judge's historic 2022 season ended in an embarrassing ALCS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, leaving the New York Yankees—and Judge—to head into an offseason rife with uncertainty. He will be the top name on a loaded free-agent market, but he did not seem remotely...
MLB Gold Glove finalists announced: Betts, Anderson selected for Dodgers, Rengifo for Angels
Major League Baseball has announced the Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best defenders. The honor, which has been awarded since 1957, honors the best defenders at each position in each league. As defined by MLB, "To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the...
Aaron Judge at crux of Yankees’ offseason of uncertainty
Abruptly swept out of the MLB playoffs by the Houston Astros, an offseason of uncertainty is underway for the New
Bleacher Report
Each MLB Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload in 2022-23 Offseason
Will the Los Angeles Angels part with hitting/pitching unicorn Shohei Ohtani to expedite an inevitable rebuilding situation?. Would the Los Angeles Dodgers trade away top pitching prospect Bobby Miller in hopes of avoiding yet another unceremonious exit from the postseason?. Those are two of the biggest names that should be...
Bleacher Report
Projecting the Price Tags for Top MLB Free Agents of 2022-23 Class
The Major League Baseball offseason is approaching, and this time there won't be a work stoppage to disrupt the conducting of business on the free-agent market. So, let's try to predict the contracts that the top players on the 2022-23 market will ultimately walk away with. Any exercise such as...
Bleacher Report
The Yankee Way is Broken: ALCS Sweep Draws Harsh Realties
Let it be known that the phrase "Be careful what you wish for" can simply be replaced with "We want Houston!" Fewer words. Fewer syllables. Same idea. So, thanks for that, New York Yankees fans. Now do yourselves a favor and wish for your team to figure out how to get back to the World Series.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge’s Projected Contract, MLB Free-Agency Suitors After Record Season
Coming off a historic season that will likely lead to his first American League MVP award, Aaron Judge is poised to hit free agency with seemingly as much leverage as any player has had in years. The New York Yankees slugger posted the ninth season in Major League Baseball history...
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter in Awe of Bryce Harper's Clutch HR as Phillies Advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are World Series-bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper delivered the crushing blow to the San Diego Padres' championship hopes with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to secure Philly a 4-3 victory and a berth in the World Series.
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
Bleacher Report
World Series 2022: Updated Predictions Before Astros vs. Yankees ALCS Game 3
The Houston Astros will travel to New York's famed Yankee Stadium for a date with the Bronx Bombers in Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday. The defending American League champions will look to take a 3-0 series lead and push the Yankees to the brink of elimination. ALCS Schedule. Game...
Bleacher Report
Marlins Rumors: Skip Schumaker Among 'Top Candidates' for Managerial Vacancy
The Miami Marlins have reportedly interviewed St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker for their vacant managerial job. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Schumaker is considered one of the top candidates for the Marlins job. Miami is looking to replace Don Mattingly, who agreed to part ways with the...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Bob Melvin Defends Controversial Bunt Call in 9th Inning of Loss vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres were eliminated from the 2022 postseason on Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, and manager Bob Melvin has had to defend his controversial call at the end of the game.
Report: Ozzie Guillen to interview for White Sox manager job
CHICAGO - There are rumors swirling about whom the Chicago White Sox will hire as their new manager. New names are popping up nearly every day, but could we possibly see a return of a manager on the South Side again?. According to a report, Ozzie Guillen will interview with...
CBS News
White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB writer hints at Will Smith trade this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers, in part, dealt top prospect Keibert Ruiz in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deadline explosion of 2021 because they had too many mouths to feed behind the plate. Austin Barnes (who’s since been extended) is a capable backstop and backup. Will Smith, one of the game’s best-hitting...
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Raves About Dominant Astros as They Advance to World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second successive year and fourth time in six seasons after completing a commanding four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Astros overcame an early three-run deficit and then had an answer for...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Has Lived Up to the LeBron-Like Impossible Expectations
What does a guy do when he's a one-time phenom who's achieved every regular-season accolade imaginable but is otherwise lacking a signature postseason moment?. If you're Bryce Harper, you hit a home run that puts your team in the World Series. The San Diego Padres had the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Comments / 0