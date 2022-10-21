ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Nikola plans 60 hydrogen stations by 2026, aided by incentives

Nikola expects the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide a big boost to its efforts to establish a hydrogen network for its fuel-cell trucks. The company late last week said it would build 60 hydrogen fueling stations by 2026, thanks to lower costs enabled by the IRA’s incentives, as well as state-level incentives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Maryland School for the Deaf provides one-of-a-kind opportunity to many

The Maryland School for the Deaf, whose main campus is in Frederick, Maryland, is a flagship school and the only one of its kind in the state of Maryland. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/maryland-school-for-the-deaf-provides-one-of-a-kind-opportunity-to-many/. Maryland School for the Deaf provides one-of-a-kind …. The Maryland School for the Deaf, whose main campus...
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy