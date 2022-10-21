Read full article on original website
Extensive test compares iPhone 14 5G speeds to iPhone 13
All iPhone 14 models offer a speedier 5G connection when compared to the iPhone 13 series counterpart. A month after the new models have been released, an extensive test shows that customers all over the globe are getting a speedier 5G connection with the latest iPhone models. The test was...
US-made Bosch EV motors are going into Rivian trucks
Bosch on Tuesday announced the start of EV motor production at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility, with expansion plans already on deck for 2023. Production began earlier this month in a 200,000-square-foot section of an existing building at the Charleston site, Bosch said in a press release. The assembly area includes production of motor rotors and stators—the main components—as well as final assembly of the motors, according to the company.
Report: Toyota pauses future EVs, ponders stronger shift to them
Toyota has suspended development of some future EVs as it considers a dramatic shift in its overall EV strategy, according to a Reuters report. The automaker in December 2021 announced plans for 30 EVs globally by 2030, teasing about a dozen of them in concept form. But Toyota is now pausing development on some of them, according to the report, which cites four anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
2023 Ford Escape Hybrid gets sporty ST-Line, PHEV doesn’t
Ford has announced a refreshed and revamped 2023 Escape lineup that maintains plug-in hybrid and hybrid models, with the latter among the versions that can be had in a sportier-looking ST-Line guise. As the automaker positions it, the move is a natural extension of what it started with the introduction...
Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ram 1500 diesels in recall for stall
Newer models of the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram 1500 equipped with diesel engines are being recalled by parent company Stellantis, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The high pressure fuel pump in the Ecodiesel-branded 3.0-liter V-6 engine can fail and cause the engine to stall, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.
2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport
The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand’s unloved touchpad interface. Lexus’ bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019...
2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe recalled for battery power failure
The 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is being recalled for a loss of battery power that increases the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The high-voltage battery pack in the 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has incorrect fasteners to secure the 200-amp fuse. The wrong fastener can cause high resistance in the fuse interface, generate excessive heat, and potentially cause the fuse to fail. In that case, the Jeep could lose power and can increase the risk of a crash.
