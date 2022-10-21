This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem

The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city.

Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual spot that is as delicious as it is affordable.

The Atlanta local made a TikTok video sampling menu items from Bismillah Cafe, a quaint and low-key Bangladeshi restaurant that serves halal Indian food. The spot also serves traditional American dishes such as wings and burgers.

In the clip, the foodie reveals that, while the lamb biryani is good, the real reason to visit this place is for the samosas, a fried and filled pastry that only costs $1.20 at Bismillah Cafe.

Featuring a weird bump in my hair that Kelsey didn’t think was worth mentioning before taking these videos 😎 #atl #atlanta #bufordhwy #biriyani #samosa #foodie #atlfoodies

As shown in the comment section of the previously mentioned video, some Atlanta locals are already familiar with Bismillah Cafe and its provisions.

"I get food from here every week! I usually get the lamb shank on Fridays, or their Kacchi Biryani is super good! And yeah the samosas are amazing!" one user wrote.

"One of my favorite restaurants in Atlanta 😮💨" another local chimed in.

The restaurant also serves traditional menu items such as curries, naan bread, biriyani plates and shawarmas. It is open for dine-in and takeout seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m..

Bismillah Cafe

Price: 💸

Where: 4022 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA.

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy traditional Bangladeshi menu items like samosas for an unmatched price at this unassuming and friendly restaurant.