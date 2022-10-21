Read full article on original website
Area volleyball 10-24-22
FORESTBURG – After falling behind 2-0, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks rallied to defeat the Bridgwater-Emery Huskies Friday in five sets in Forestburg. Set scores for the Blackhawks were 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, and 15-12. The Blackhawks move to 9-17 behind 19 kills and 16 digs from Lizzie Boschee. Kennadie...
Lien earns all-state honors for Tigers in AA
HURON – Huron sophomore TJ Lien ran a personal-best time of 16:59.10 to place 15th overall in the Class AA boys’ State Cross Country Meet, held at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Saturday. The finish earned Lien All-State honors, the first time a Tiger boy has...
JVC girls finish fourth in chase for Class B title
HURON – The James Valley Christian Lady Vikings only placed one individual runner in the top 15, but the team ran in packs, according to coach Tom Brantner’s plan, and the Lady Vikings came away with a fourth-place finish at the Class B State Cross Country Meet held at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Saturday.
Geneva Leetch, 75, of Huron
HURON — Geneva Leetch, 75, of Huron, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Avantara Huron. Cremation has taken place and Geneva was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Huron.
Huron School Board meets 10-24-22
HURON — Huron School Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday evening. Director of School Nutrition, Amanda Reilly, presented the classified employee of the month award of October to School Nutrition Administrative Assistant Janet Johnson. High School Principal Mike Radke presented his good news report. He went over...
City to host 'trunk or treat' on Sunday
HURON — As part of a brief Huron City Commission meeting on Monday, Commissioner Mark Robish mentioned during public comments that Huron would be hosting a “trunk or treat” for children in downtown Huron on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. Dakota Avenue will be blocked off...
