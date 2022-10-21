Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand Champion title in the 2022 Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition. Harrisburg took first in the cheer category with a score of 290. O’Gorman took second with...
hubcityradio.com
Nursing homes in Salem & Florence latest to be closed
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Nursing homes in Salem and Florence are joining the list of those that have closed or soon will. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says current policy is not working. Cwach says he has backed bills that could help refinance nursing homes. Cwach says they have to rethink the...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
wnax.com
City of Yankton Faces Tight Budget, Supply Problems
While sales tax collections are up significantly for the City of Yankton, so are costs. City Manager Amy Leon says they are seeing higher prices for equipment and supplies and delays in deliveries….https://on.soundcloud.com/aQHd6. Leon says she is concerned about construction project costs and delays next spring….https://on.soundcloud.com/H11RZ. Leon says...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KELOLAND TV
16-year-old identified in Davison County fatal crash
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old killed in last Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash near Ethan has been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup — driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell — was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
How are electric vehicle fires put out?
A company that manufactures fire engines in Lyons, South Dakota, also produces a device which they bill as the key to extinguishing electric vehicle (EV) fires.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
