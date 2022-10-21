Read full article on original website
Related
PGE Buys Into Montana Wind Farm
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today announced plans to procure 311 megawatts of energy from the Clearwater Wind project, a 775-megawatt wind site in Montana being developed by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). Located approximately 65 miles northeast of the Colstrip Generating...
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Nebraska
Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It's Iowa's 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won...
Long Range Winter Forecast Calls For Colder Temperatures In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new long range winter outlook for Iowa has us moving to below-normal temperatures. Blame La Nina. "Further south, coastal areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north we're going to see that cooler outlook for December through February," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury.
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
Ethanol Plant Silo Fire In Volney To Be Put Out, Redevelopment On The Way
Volney, N.Y. - Some positive movements in dealing with that stinky Ethanol plant in Volney. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced an emergency declaration, which looks to put an end to a long smoldering silo fire at that plant that has literally stunk up the neighborhood. The order paves...
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Barbecue is one of those staples you have to try while you're in the South. What's amazing about this delicious tradition is that each state and region has its own take on barbecue, from the sauces and sides to how the meat is cooked. To account for all those different...
West Des Moines Couple Killed In Missouri Crash
(St Charles County, MO) -- A man and woman from West Des Moines are dead after a crash near St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Steven Anderson and 61-year-old Kristi Anderson were in a crash around 2:30 Sunday Morning in St. Charles County Missouri. The Patrol says Larry Larson of O'Fallon, Missouri was driving a Chevy Corvette that rear-ended the Anderson's Toyota Prius, then went off westbound I-70 and into a ditch, near Lake St. Louis Blvd. Larson was not injured. He's been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades. We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken, tacos, and other offerings.
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
Texas Death Row Inmate Suing State Prison Officials
A man who murdered his mother and buried the body in the backyard of their east Texas home is suing state prison officials. Attorneys for Tracy Beatty claim he's mentally ill and his execution could be unconstitutional. He was handcuffed during mental health evaluations. That, they argue, violates his right to equal protection under the law. His execution is set for November 9th.
Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate
Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
Zeldin-Hochul Debate Tonight
Tonight is the one and only debate between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin . The hour-long debate will take place at Pace University in New York City, just two weeks ahead of election day. Zeldin previously rejected the offer of just one debate and was insisting there...
Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
As Halloween approaches, people are looking to get their scares and thrills from haunted houses, spooky graveyards, abandoned hospitals, and other supernatural sites. Notable locations for paranormal activity are hotels. While known for their comfort and convenience, the long winding hallways and occasional dubious acts often make them perfect for...
Teen Dies, One Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Town Of Salina
Town of Salina, N.Y. - A teenager is dead and another injured following a serious motorcycle crash in Onondaga County. State Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 16-year-old Angelo Mannino of Syracuse ran a red light at LeMoyne and Factory Avenues, slamming into a car. He and his 14-year-old passenger, Bradon Wescott of Syracuse were ejected. Mannino died, his passenger is in the hospital.
OCSO: Person hurt in Allendale Township shooting
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - One person is recovering after getting shot early Sunday near an apartment complex in Allendale Township. It happened near the Grand Valley State University campus. The victim, who is not a GVSU student, arrived at the hospital and left before got police there.
