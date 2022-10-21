Read full article on original website
JVC runners aiming for top spots in Class B
HURON — James Valley Christian cross country coach Tom Brantner figures to have runners vying for top spots during the Class B State Cross Country Meet, which is slated for Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The girls’ race begins at 1 p.m., with the boys’ race scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Huron runners look to finish strong in AA State Meet
HURON — Huron High School cross country coach Angie Thomas is hoping her team can come up with its best effort of the season during the final event of the 2022 season. The Class AA State Cross Country will be held Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The AA girls’ race is slated for 12:30 p.m., while the AA boys' race will be held at 2 p.m.
Miller looking to claim another title in Class A
HURON — Last season Pierce Baumberger and Alex Schumacher helped the Miller boys’ cross country to a Class B state title. They will be trying to repeat the feat in the Class A ranks during this year’s state meet, which is slated for Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Huron lands three on 2022 All-ESD soccer team
HURON — The Huron boys’ soccer team had three players named to the 2022 All-Eastern South Dakota Conference team, which was announced recently. Earning the honor for the Tigers were senior Sha Sher and sophomores Moo Gay and Ronaldo Pineda. “They have done a great job in leading...
Seventh-graders split against Watertown
WATERTOWN — The Huron seventh-grade volleyball teams split a pair of matches against Watertown on Thursday. The Arrows won the A-match with set scores of 25-13 and 25-20. Lennon Magness-Caudell had two kills on 2 of 3 attacks for the Tigers, while Claire David was 3 of 4 hitting with a kill.
Cheering at state
Members of the Iroquois/Lake Preston cheer team perform during the 2022 Class A State Competitive Cheer and Dance Competition on Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena. Final results from the event, which also included Wolsey-Wessington were not available at press time.
Mourning the end, or turning a page
I’ve quoted Seether multiple times in this column, in part because the group tends to work together in writing to bring out tremendous lyrical content. It’s hard rock, and there can be strong language in the music, so it’s not for everyone. I was reminded of this...
Beadle County CFEL holds Fall Council
The Beadle County Community, Family and Extension Leaders (CFEL) met Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Senior Center for their Fall Council meeting. “Bountiful Harvest” was the theme for the evening. Deanne Ness was in charge of the registration at 5:30 and then a potluck followed. Chad Schroeder, city...
Positive outlook commonplace at State of City
HURON — The Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau and Kiwanis Club hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Thursday at the Huron Event Center. Mayor Gary Harrington opened the ceremonies by welcoming the Leadership Huron group that was present and encouraging the group in their path over the course of the year.
Prescription drug take back day is Oct. 29
HURON — On Saturday, October 29th, the Huron Police Department and the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the...
PUC Commissioner speaks to GOP women Thursday
HURON – Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson spoke to the Beadle County Republican Women’s group Thursday. Nelson is running for re-election, having served on the commission since 2011. He was previously the Secretary of State from 2003-2011. Nelson’s message focused on the difference between the administrative and quasi-judicial...
