HURON — Huron High School cross country coach Angie Thomas is hoping her team can come up with its best effort of the season during the final event of the 2022 season. The Class AA State Cross Country will be held Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The AA girls’ race is slated for 12:30 p.m., while the AA boys' race will be held at 2 p.m.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO