macaronikid.com
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
5 ways to celebrate Halloween while also reducing waste
This post was written by Anna Robertson and originally appeared on The Cool Down. Get ready to break out your creativity, community connection, and conservation spirit with these simple ways to have a spooky Halloween without so much ghoulish waste. Here are five ways to reduce waste on Halloween this...
Key to getting more candy on Halloween — is a more unique, creative costume?
NEW YORK — If you want the most candy this trick-or-treat season, make sure your costume is creative. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 parents which reveals that scary (15%) and pop culture-themed (13%) costume wearers also tend to fill up candy bags faster. Overall, three...
Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season
Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
Save money in 30 minutes with these DIY t-shirt costumes
Sew Fun Jax is a new sewing studio, located on the Westside of Jax. Sew Fun Jax teaches the hands-on experience of sewing. We accept new students weekly. We also offer private, group, & advanced sewing classes. Contact us on Google, Facebook or Instagram. OR just give us a call ,we love to hear from you 904-595-SEW1.
Fun Vampire Halloween Pretzels
Vampire Halloween Pretzels are a quick and fun treat for Halloween parties. I love making these pretzel snacks for my kids, well teenagers now. It doesn’t matter how old you are these are fun little festive Halloween snacks. I mean could you eat them without smiling? I find these really easy to make, so I double the recipe and make a big batch to give out to friends and family.
15 fun crafts for kids with autism
As the mom of two autistic boys, regularly participating in activities geared toward their healthy development plays a huge role in their daily and weekly routines. In this post, I will share some of our favorites we’ve discovered over the years from experienced occupational therapists (OTs), teachers and, of course, the internet!
4 Ways To Support Your Local Cancer Organization
Supporting a cause that’s close to your heart can be a great deal of work – in addition to giving you the opportunity to pay it forward and contribute to something that has tremendous impact on the world, you’re also committing to the time, effort and money it takes to be all-in.
What Are Some Great Benefits From Coloring Books?
Toddlers who are transitioning toward childhood are often growing up much faster. As they begin a new journey in their life, these children begin to develop language and cognitive skills. At this stage, parents must provide their kids with the proper methods and materials to further develop their skills. For...
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
Christmas This or That for Kids
Getting ready for Christmas can be fun, but it can also be stressful: Clean kitchen, wrap presents, hide presents, clean kitchen. When you throw in having your children home from school, now you’ve got a double focus—getting your Christmas to-do list checked off and engaging with your kids. Because who cares if that checklist gets completed if you don’t make memories and enjoy the holiday with your family?
