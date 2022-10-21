A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO