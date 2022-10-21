ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects

Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
WARREN, OH
Tribune-Review

Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police

Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman

A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance

SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
SMITHTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Cars reported shot up overnight in Penn Hills

Vehicles in the area of Hoover and Rodi roads in Penn Hills were struck by gunfire late Thursday. First responders were called to the area around 11 p.m. Thursday. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported seeing evidence markers on the ground and what appeared to be bullet holes in vehicles. Officials confirmed that a woman was taken to an area hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
PENN HILLS, PA

