Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police
Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
One dead, several wounded in three separate shootings overnight
It was another violent night around Pittsburgh. In Wilkinsburg, a man was found dead inside a vehicle. There was also a shooting on the South Side and one in Arlington.
North Huntingdon police make another arrest in undercover drug sting
North Huntingdon police made an arrest Thursday after an undercover drug buy of 1,000 stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, which was at least the second such arrest in eight days in the township. Keith E. Blackman, 30, who lists addresses in Jeannette and North Versailles, was being held at the...
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man accused of using cellphone during fatal crash with New Kensington motorcyclist
New Kensington police accused an Alabama man of looking at his cellphone while driving when he ran a red light in September 2021 and crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider. Jim Robert Adamson, 59, of Goodwater, Ala., is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle along with...
cranberryeagle.com
Man accused of dealing lethal drugs in Cranberry Twp. waives hearing
CRANBERRY TWP — A Pittsburgh man accusing of dealing drugs that killed a township man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. Jadan W. Hudson Sr., 22, will be held in Butler County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond leading up to his formal arraignment before Common Pleas Judge William Shaffer on Dec. 13.
McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman
A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son. Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.
Man charged after throwing products at counter at local gas station
A man was in the Mahoning County Jail Thursday facing multiple charges for his behavior at a local gas station.
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Family seeking justice as murder suspects evade incarceration
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — It’s been three years since the shooting death of 22-year-old Majer Rainey, and only one of the three named suspects is behind bars. “I don’t think I’ll ever get closure,” Rainey’s mother, Tenika Johnson, told Channel 11. “But I’m waiting to one day have some sort of justice.”
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads to child endangering charges against Austintown Couple
A call from a concerned citizen has led to the indictment charging an Austintown couple with five counts each of child endangering. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up the indictments against 31-year-old Samuel Myers, and his 34-year-old wife Sara. The charges stem from an investigation that began...
Traffic stops ends in arrest, odd trip to Trumbull County Jail
A Cortland man is facing drug charges and suspected stolen were removed from his car following a traffic stop.
Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
Cars reported shot up overnight in Penn Hills
Vehicles in the area of Hoover and Rodi roads in Penn Hills were struck by gunfire late Thursday. First responders were called to the area around 11 p.m. Thursday. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported seeing evidence markers on the ground and what appeared to be bullet holes in vehicles. Officials confirmed that a woman was taken to an area hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0