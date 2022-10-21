ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

13WMAZ

Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years

MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization plan

DULUTH, Ga. | The Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Strategy Team has presented the implementation strategy for transforming the Gwinnett Place Mall site to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. The team consists of a partnership effort of Gwinnett County, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID), and consultant VHB.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
COCHRAN, GA
knowatlanta.com

Fischer Homes Announces Crossvine Estates in Braselton

Fischer Homes is pleased to announce Crossvine Estates, a new community in Braselton priced from the mid $300,000s. This community offers the affordable Maple Street Collection of new homes with 1,800 to 3,000 square feet of livable space featuring open-concept kitchens, lofts, flexible bonus spaces, and more. “We are thrilled...
BRASELTON, GA
First Coast News

Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA

