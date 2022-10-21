Read full article on original website
Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization plan
DULUTH, Ga. | The Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Strategy Team has presented the implementation strategy for transforming the Gwinnett Place Mall site to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. The team consists of a partnership effort of Gwinnett County, the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID), and consultant VHB.
Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Finding some fascinating Georgia history during a neighborhood walk
DECATUR — I have long been an admirer of Gutzon Borglum’s monumental carvings on Mount Rushmore. We lived in South Dakota for a few years and made several trips to see them. So imagine my delight when we happened upon a historic marker bearing his name on one of our evening walks.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
knowatlanta.com
Fischer Homes Announces Crossvine Estates in Braselton
Fischer Homes is pleased to announce Crossvine Estates, a new community in Braselton priced from the mid $300,000s. This community offers the affordable Maple Street Collection of new homes with 1,800 to 3,000 square feet of livable space featuring open-concept kitchens, lofts, flexible bonus spaces, and more. “We are thrilled...
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
First Coast News
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived to a chaotic scene with...
WALB 10
2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
