ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golf Saudi head walks back threat to start his own majors if LIV Golf players aren't welcomed at the four majors

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zN1qf_0ii1Fy8G00
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The head of Golf Saudi walked back comments he made to a reporter that he would “celebrate” if the four majors restricted LIV Golf players from competing in those tournaments and he would go so far as to “create my own majors for my players.”

If it sounds outlandish to you, you weren’t alone. Majed Al Sorour, CEO of the Golf Saudi, comments that ran in a New Yorker story this week were widely panned. The whole story is worth reading but here’s the part pertaining to the majors.

There was speculation that the Masters might ban LIV players. “For now, the majors are siding with the Tour, and I don’t know why,” Sorour said. “If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players.” He went on, “Honestly, I think all the tours are being run by guys who don’t understand business.”

On Thursday evening, Sorour released a statement on social media that neither denied the conversation happened nor that it was off the record.

“I had a casual conversation with a New Yorker reporter at LIV’s Boston event a few weeks ago, during which I expressed my frustration at the unfortunate blackballing of LIV Golf players by the PGA Tour,” his statement said. “When it comes to the majors, tournaments that stand alone and are independent of LIV, I have the utmost respect for the majors. The majors are about history, heritage, true competition and honor.

“The story wrongfully expressed and misrepresented my views. The majors are indeed the best platform where LIV golfers and other tour golfers can compete, despite the PGA Tour’s suspension of our players. As a LIV Golf board member and managing director, I am here to accomplish our LIV Golf investment chairman and the board’s strategic direction by building a team, growing the game and defending player rights. That is my only interest.’’

The upstart league that is at odds with the PGA Tour has long been criticized as a way for the Saudi government to “sportswash” its human rights record. The final of eight LIV Golf events, which are 54 holes with no cuts and guaranteed money for the 48-player fields, is scheduled for next week at Trump Doral in Miami.

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf RIPPED over Sergio Garcia post: "Who thought this would go well?"

LIV Golf threw up a post on social media post asking their followers to "caption this" with a picture of Sergio Garcia and it just didn't go well. The picture in question features Garcia standing alongside Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Both players are part of the Fireballs GC side and Garcia is the team captain.
GolfWRX

Report: Anthony Kim spoke to PGA Tour officials about LIV Golf

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and some interesting revelations will be made in court on Monday. “Identify each individual who communicated on behalf of the PGA Tour with any other person (including Tour Members) or entity regarding any New Tour. Your response should include individuals who communicated with (a) the European Tour, (b) Augusta National, (c) PGA of America, (d) USGA, (e) OWGR, (f) Royal & Ancient, (g) Asian Tour, (h) Japan Tour, (i) Sunshine Tour, (j) Ladies Professional Golf Association, (k) Ladies European Tour, (l) any broadcaster, (m) any vendor or service provider to the PGA Tour, (n) any advertiser or sponsor, (o) any player agent or representative, (p) any golfer (including PGA Tour Members), or (q) any other person or entity not expressly excluded by this Interrogatory. Your response need not include communications with the PGA Tour’s counsel or the press. For each individual you identify, identify the date(s) of the communication(s), the medium of the communication(s) (e.g., in-person, phone, text, email, etc.), and the other person or entity to whom the communication was made.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"

We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement

When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships

Denny Hamlin spoke with reporters about the behavior of Bubba Wallace in Las Vegas, revealing one shame that came from it all and addressing how sponsors have reacted to the situation. The post Denny Hamlin Addresses Bubba Wallace Behavior at Las Vegas, Including the Shame That Came From It and How It Affected Sponsorships  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Lydia Ko proves unstoppable at BMW Ladies Championship, wins 18th career LPGA title

It’s always special for Lydia Ko to return to South Korea and compete. Though you’ll see the New Zealand flag next to Ko’s name on leaderboards, she was born in Seoul and remains connected to the country. And as much as Ko loves going to South Korea, the fans might love it more: the support for her is enormous. But after nine years of playing professional golf, the 25-year-old had yet to win an LPGA or Korean LPGA event in South Korea. That’s what made Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship all the more special. With a final-round 65 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Ko impressively earned her 18th LPGA Tour win. The next-closest competitor was Andrea Lee who was four shots back, finishing solo second.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"

PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GolfWRX

Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
tennisuptodate.com

Ruud announces doubles partner to battle Nadal and Sabatini during exhibition tour

Casper Ruud is going to tour South America with Rafael Nadal and in Buenos Aires, they'll play a doubles match. Nadal announced his doubles partner some time ago with the Spaniard partnering with former player Gabriela Sabatini. Ruud on the other hand had to find a doubles partner but now he's finally revealed who it's going to be.
golfmagic.com

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months

Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NWSL announces USWNT-heavy 2022 Best XI, Second XI

With the league championship just days away, the NWSL has announced its Best XI for the 2022 regular season. “Congratulations to all of the winners on this year’s Best XI teams,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman in a press release announcing the winners. “The hard work, dedication and determination of each of these 22 players is what makes the NWSL so special, and I look forward to following along as they continue to take their game and this league to new heights. I am grateful to Mastercard for helping us give our exceptional athletes the recognition they deserve.” League sponsor Mastercard has...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy