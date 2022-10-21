Read full article on original website
Related
SES cross country sweeps regionals on way to state title chase and defense next week
With just one meet left to shore up their times before making a pair of state title runs next week, the Southeast of Saline cross-country teams put on a show at regionals, completing yet another monster sweep. Both groups won their respective races in dominant fashion, with the boy's team...
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured
TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Clay Center man found safe
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Moran's staff to have open office in Gypsum Wednesday
GYPSUM - A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff is scheduled to be in Gypsum Wednesday. The open office opportunity is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gypsum Community Building, 521 Maple Street. Attendance does not require an RSVP. "These office hours are open to all residents...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0