Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The season came to an end on Monday for Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team after falling to Stanton 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, in the opening round of the C2-6 subdistrict at Clarkson. The end of the season also brought an end to the coaching career of legendary Eagle boss Kathy Gebhardt, who, last week, announced her retirement from coaching at the end of the season. Gebhardt ends her 16-year tenure as Lutheran High head coach with three state championships.
No. 3 Wildcats host Augustana on Black Out/Pack the House Night Tuesday
The Wayne State volleyball team hosts Augustana in the 15th annual Black Out/Pack The House Night in Rice Auditorium Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are ranked third in this week's AVCA Division II Poll with a 24-1 record and tied for first in the NSIC with a 14-1 league mark. Augustana is 16-7 and eighth in the NSIC with a 8-7 league mark.
No. 1 Wayne State suffers first loss in five sets at No. 5 SW Minnesota State
WAYNE - The No.1 ranked Wayne State College volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon, falling in a five-set battle at No.5 Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18 and 15-13. WSC is now 24-1 and 14-1 in the league while the host Mustangs are 20-3 and 12-3 in NSIC play.
Wildcats hold off Southwest Minnesota State, improve to 6-2
WAYNE - Wayne State needed two late defensive stops to hold off a fourth quarter rally by visiting Southwest Minnesota State as the Wildcats posted a 20-14 Northern Sun Conference South Division football victory over the Mustangs Saturday at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The ‘Cats move to 6-2 and...
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
Madison Public Schools gets new interim superintendent
MADISON, Neb. -- A new interim superintendent has been named for Madison Public Schools. Justin Frederick has been announced as the new interim superintendent for the district. Frederick has previously been a teacher in Lincoln, the Chambers Public Schools principal, the superintendent at Chambers for four years and the superintendent...
Northeast Community College student aspires to protect society working in law enforcement
NORFOLK, Neb. – A Northeast Community College student is pursuing a degree in criminal justice to serve others and uphold the law in order to protect society. Austin Jansen, Hartington, will complete his Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Law Enforcement, in Dec. 2023. After graduation, he has career aspirations of working as a police officer and then as a member of South Dakota Highway Patrol. Eventually, he would like to move up the ranks and become part the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for the state of South Dakota.
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Fatal rollover crash; Last day to register to vote; Cooldown on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 62-year-old man has died in a weekend rollover in Lincoln County. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in...
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriffs arrest man wanted in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man was arrested on drug charges after sheriffs caught him speeding down the highway. A Stanton County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop around 4:15 a.m. Saturday after he encountered a semi-truck driving 90 mph. in 65 mph. zone on Highway 35 north of Woodland Park. Sheriffs had contact...
High speed pursuit leads to arrest of Verdigre man
A high-speed pursuit that spanned several counties ends with the arrest of a Verdigre man. Stanton County Sheriffs monitored a radio call around 2:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle failed to stop on South First Street for Norfolk Police. Sheriffs attempted to stop the vehicle for a stop sign violation on 558th Avenue, but the vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Van, took off initiating a high speed pursuit.
David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the low and mid 60s before sunrise. That is closer to our average high for this time of year rather than morning lows, a sign of just how warm it will be today. South winds are already blowing at 10-20mph, and will only increase throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to as high as 50mph are likely this afternoon and this evening. Those strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, as well as very high fire danger so please keep that in mind if you will be out on the road later today.
Sioux City therapist: Pelvic floor therapy could be solution to incontinence, pelvic pain
SIOUX CITY — Experiencing urinary incontinence when laughing, coughing or sneezing seems like an inevitable part of aging or something that goes along with giving birth. Kate Sheehy, a physical therapist with UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Services, said women don’t have to just accept this life-altering condition. She said there is something they can do about it.
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
