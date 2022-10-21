Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-pound Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.

6 HOURS AGO