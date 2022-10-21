Read full article on original website
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
CNET
Alef Debuts Model A Flying Car and Hopes to Sell It Starting in 2025
Alef Aeronautics unveiled a prototype of its first Alef flying car on Wednesday, a $300,000 machine the company hopes will let well-heeled commuters both drive on roads and soar over traffic starting in 2025. The Alef Model A is designed to have a driving range of 200 miles and a...
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
electrek.co
Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
electrek.co
Maserati teases first images of all-electric GranCabrio convertible prototype ahead of 2023 launch
As the public anticipates Maserati’s upcoming Grecale and GranTurismo Folgore BEVs, the Italian luxury automaker is hard at work on a third all-electric model – the GranCabrio. Maserati shared several images of this all-electric convertible prototype today ahead of its official launch sometime next year. Check it out.
electrek.co
Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way
Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-pound Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.
electrek.co
The sounds of a Tesla: A guide to sounds your electric car makes
Tesla has produced a new guide to familiarize yourself with the sounds that its electric cars make. Even though EVs are quieter than gasoline-powered vehicles, it doesn’t mean they are noiseless. Electric cars not only reduce pollution from harmful emissions at the tailpipe, but they also reduce noise pollution.
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race
For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs
Lithium is necessary to power EVs. This lithium mine is set to produce enough to power 5 million EVs over the course of a decade. The post All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This Polestar electric bike is a perfect amalgam of looks, power and ergonomic comfort
Polestar is going great guns with exponential profits in the last year or so with SUVs and performance cars being liked by the masses. The Swedish automotive brand has also forayed into the two-wheeler market with a hand-built mountain bike, so it makes complete sense to envision a performance electric bike for the premium EV maker.
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
Toyota Considers Electric Car Reboot Strategy to Compete With Tesla
In the decade since its founding, Tesla has revolutionized the electric vehicle industry and kept the competition on its heels. Now it seems other automakers are retooling their plans to keep up. Toyota is said to be working on a complete restart of its electric car strategy to compete in...
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
