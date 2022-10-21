ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion

Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
CHARLESTON, SC
electrek.co

Tesla’s new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way

Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla’s Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world’s largest press. Earlier this year, Idra teased a new 9,000-pound Giga press that would take the prize as largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.
electrek.co

The sounds of a Tesla: A guide to sounds your electric car makes

Tesla has produced a new guide to familiarize yourself with the sounds that its electric cars make. Even though EVs are quieter than gasoline-powered vehicles, it doesn’t mean they are noiseless. Electric cars not only reduce pollution from harmful emissions at the tailpipe, but they also reduce noise pollution.
TIME

Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race

For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
NEVADA STATE
yankodesign.com

This Polestar electric bike is a perfect amalgam of looks, power and ergonomic comfort

Polestar is going great guns with exponential profits in the last year or so with SUVs and performance cars being liked by the masses. The Swedish automotive brand has also forayed into the two-wheeler market with a hand-built mountain bike, so it makes complete sense to envision a performance electric bike for the premium EV maker.
electrek.co

This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world

The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
Entrepreneur

Toyota Considers Electric Car Reboot Strategy to Compete With Tesla

In the decade since its founding, Tesla has revolutionized the electric vehicle industry and kept the competition on its heels. Now it seems other automakers are retooling their plans to keep up. Toyota is said to be working on a complete restart of its electric car strategy to compete in...
RideApart

E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds

For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.

