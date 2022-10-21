Matthew Perry opens up in his new book about his attention-getting relationship with Julia Roberts in the mid-1990s and the reason it came to an end. The actor recalls in his new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," according to an excerpt published by the Times of London, that Roberts expressed interest in appearing on "Friends" but "she would only do the show if she could be in [Chandler's] story line."

3 HOURS AGO