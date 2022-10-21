Read full article on original website
Jessica Alba Posts Fun Girls' Night Out Photos With Daughter at Harry Styles Concert
Jessica Alba is cashing in on the cool parent points. The Fantastic Four actress took her oldest daughter, Honor, 14, and her friend, Sivan, to see Harry Styles' Love on Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Hit Runway for Rihanna's Fashion Show
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has officially joined the line-up of runway models for Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.
Kevin Bacon joins the MCU in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Kevin Bacon is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as...Kevin Bacon. In a move that's sure to make the 'six degrees of Kevin Bacon' game even easier, the "Footloose" star is featured in the new trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," alongside franchise stars Dave Bautista (Drax) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).
James Corden Addresses Balthazar Restaurant Drama (VIDEO)
As promised, James Corden addressed the recent drama surrounding his alleged behavior at the New York City restaurant Balthazar on Monday’s (October 24) edition of The Late Late Show. The late-night host, who was accused of being rude to staff at the French eatery, spoke about the situation at...
Kanye West's ugly break-up with Adidas and Gap shows the risks of celebrity partnerships
In 2013, Adidas struck a deal with Kanye West to create Yeezy-branded shoe and clothing collections for the sportswear giant. Landing West, who previously had an endorsement deal with Nike, was a coup for Adidas. Three years later, Adidas expanded its relationship with him, heralding it as the "most significant partnership ever created between an athletic brand and a non-athlete."
‘First Wives Club’: BET+ Unveils Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
First Wives Club will officially return to BET+ for Season 3 beginning Thursday, November 17th with additional episodes dropping each week. The series, based on the 1996 movie of the same title, stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee, and Mark Tallman. In season 3, the tight-knit group...
‘The Patient’ Finale: Domhnall Gleeson on Sam’s Ending, Giving Alan Credit & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Patient finale, “The Cantor’s Husband.”]. There isn’t a happy ending for The Patient.
Matthew Perry reflects on his relationship with Julia Roberts and why he ended it
Matthew Perry opens up in his new book about his attention-getting relationship with Julia Roberts in the mid-1990s and the reason it came to an end. The actor recalls in his new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," according to an excerpt published by the Times of London, that Roberts expressed interest in appearing on "Friends" but "she would only do the show if she could be in [Chandler's] story line."
‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace on the Emotional Demands of Playing Jan Broberg
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition.”]. In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by an intentionally unsettling Jake Lacy) took his obsession with Mckenna Grace‘s Jan Broberg public, telling his wife, Gayle (Lio Tipton) and everyone around him that he intends to marry a teenager.
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
