New Moon Rugs designer Erika Kurtz turned to her sister Josephine, principal designer of Kurtz Collection, to reimagine her Wilmington Home. There are projects where there are too many cooks in the kitchen, and there are those that are tightly knit. A 3,800-square-foot traditional colonial brick home, built in 1949 in the Rockford Park area of Wilmington, would fall into that latter category. That’s because Erika Kurtz (New Moon Rugs designer) looked to her sister Josephine Kurtz, principal interior designer of Kurtz Collection, to conceive a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house for herself and her daughter Izzy.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO