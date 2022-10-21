Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington welcomes Wegmans
One of the most anticipated local store openings takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. when Wegmans Wilmington opens its doors at Barley Mill Plaza. Store manager Jared Fedor said there's no opening day jitters - they are ready to go. "We're just hoping that when we open...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
Finally! Wegmans to open Delaware store Wednesday
The forecast’s small chance of rain Wednesday morning should do little to deter the parade of Wegmans fans when the grocery chain opens a Delaware store. The Barley Mill Plaza store will open at 9 a.m. Located off Route 141, the store’s official address is 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington. Like nearby locations that have teased First State shoppers for ... Read More
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware
A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
buffalonynews.net
Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Habitat for Humanity New Castle County with a check in the amount of $7,500 today. In the past few months, Meals on Wheels Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Nemours Fund for Children's Health all received donations from Delaware Park totaling $18,500. 'We are overjoyed at the level of guest participation thus far. We plan to continue collecting unused slot vouchers, as well as making substantial cash contributions to many more worthy organizations on a monthly basis,' said Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark City Council approves $100K grant for financially-struggling fire department
Newark-based Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company received a $100,000 grant from Newark City Council as the volunteer fire organization struggles to break even. Members of the fire department told council on Monday night that they are currently running a $250,000 deficit this year on an annual budget of about $4.45 million.
delawaretoday.com
Erika & Josephine Kurtz Designed a Stunning Home in Wilmington
New Moon Rugs designer Erika Kurtz turned to her sister Josephine, principal designer of Kurtz Collection, to reimagine her Wilmington Home. There are projects where there are too many cooks in the kitchen, and there are those that are tightly knit. A 3,800-square-foot traditional colonial brick home, built in 1949 in the Rockford Park area of Wilmington, would fall into that latter category. That’s because Erika Kurtz (New Moon Rugs designer) looked to her sister Josephine Kurtz, principal interior designer of Kurtz Collection, to conceive a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath house for herself and her daughter Izzy.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu
With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
wilmtoday.com
It’s Spooky Season! Your Guide to Halloween in Wilmington, Delaware!
Spooky Season is in full swing! Embrace all that Wilmington has to offer with our favorite dining, drinks, and events coming up!. Halloween at Hagley-Oct 29th- Bring the kids to Hagley in costume on October 29th for some safe and fun trick-or-treating! Other activities include costume parades at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, a Spider Slingshot, and “Bat”ing practice.
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
WDEL 1150AM
WDEL/Forever Media job fair
Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department launches new community program at Warner Elementary School
A new youth engagement program at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School is designed to build on the relationships police officers have with city kids. The “Cops and Kids After School” initiative was announced by Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, and will be piloted at Warner Elementary. The program...
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
Comments / 1