Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.  
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning

This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
Opinion/Your Turn: 'A modern wonder': 4C's Wilkens Science Center advances STEM learning

Across our community, both at the K-12 school level and in higher education, we are many years into our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of well-educated and well-trained professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These efforts began years ago, through a groundswell of support responding to the growing needs of the local and global economy.
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?

An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.

