After its initial fall from $50k at the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has not gone anywhere since July 1st, 2022 where it traded around $19,300. It has moved in a range of $18k-$25k until early September, but then in an even narrower range of $18.5k-$20.5k. Its 20-day rolling volatility has even become lower than the one of the S&P500…

7 HOURS AGO