Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
Gold prices holding at session highs as U.S. consumer confidence drops to 102.5
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs as rising inflation continues to take its toll on U.S. consumer confidence. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 102.5 this month, down from September’s reading at 107.8. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were looking for a reading of around 105.9.
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Gold is bullish short-term 10/21/22
On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These areON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $467. The trade below $1,761.8 (-.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent pressure—we attained $139.6.
Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
Stocks and real estate are not done crashing, don't expect all-time highs for another 10 years - Chris Vermeulen
(Kitco News) - The equity markets, along with real estate, may not recover to their previous all-time highs for at least a decade, according to Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com. "The scenario that we've had in the equities market has been very extreme. A hedge fund manager came...
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America
(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
Will Bitcoin sleeping beauty eventually wake up?
After its initial fall from $50k at the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has not gone anywhere since July 1st, 2022 where it traded around $19,300. It has moved in a range of $18k-$25k until early September, but then in an even narrower range of $18.5k-$20.5k. Its 20-day rolling volatility has even become lower than the one of the S&P500…
Swiss sight deposit levels fall near central bank's goal
ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Cash held by commercial banks overnight with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) fell by another hefty chunk last week, data showed on Monday, with the central bank close to its goal of mopping up excess liquidity. Total sight deposits fell to 597.641 billion Swiss francs...
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
Yellen taking steps to enhance Treasury market, boost funds resilience
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is taking steps to strengthen the resilience of the Treasury debt market and private money market and bond funds, but the U.S. financial system is functioning well despite elevated global volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. Yellen, speaking to the Securities...
