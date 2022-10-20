ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

Huskies Wrap Fall at Brown Invite

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn women's tennis team wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule over the weekend, taking part in the Brown Invitational and facing Rhode Island, Dartmouth and Boston University in blind dual matches over the three days. "This was our last tournament of the fall...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies cap off weekend with pair of road wins

Washington, DC - Fresh off a win at Villanova earlier in the weekend, the UConn women's swimming and diving team cinched another against conference foe Georgetown Saturday. The team took first place in eight of sixteen events competed, outgaining Georgetown by a score of 158 to 142. On the win,...
WASHINGTON, DC
University of Connecticut

MSOC shuts out DePaul for second straight win

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the DePaul Blue Demons 1-0 Saturday night at the newly named Ray Reid Field at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. Sophomore Okem Chime scored the Huskies lone goal to give UConn their second straight conference win. UConn was dominant in the...
CHICAGO, IL
University of Connecticut

WSOC Earns Critical Point vs. Providence

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (7-6-3, 3-4-2 BIG EAST) tied Providence (4-9-4, 2-4-3 BIG EAST), 0-0, to remain tied for the sixth and final spot in the BIG EAST Championship. The Huskies led the way with a 13-9 edge in shots and freshman Chioma Okafor led the...
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy