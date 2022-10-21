Read full article on original website
Chemistry between Nix and Irving exemplified on critical late down throws
The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.
WATCH: Bo Nix previews No. 8 Oregon's road trip to California
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's big win this past weekend against previously unbeaten UCLA and looking ahead to the Ducks' challenge on the road at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Washington 2024 OL Fox Crader takes in Oregon win over UCLA
Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen 2024 offensive lineman Fox Crader talked about Oregon's win over UCLA on Saturday inside Autzen Stadium...
Oregon 2024 OL Devin Brooks talks visit to Autzen Stadium for Ducks win over UCLA
Clackamas (Ore.) 2024 offensive lineman Devin Brooks talked about Saturday's Oregon win over UCLA at Autzen Stadium...
Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of California week
Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against California on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
Schools emerging for SoCal OL Nathan Gates
Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates was a standout for us over the summer and has had a very solid senior season. Gates was one of the top offensive lineman we saw during the camp circuit this off-season. We first saw him at the SoCal National Preps Showcase where he measured in at 6-4, 274 pounds with an 80” wingspan.
Except: Chip Kelly on Necessary Corrections, The Defense
In this except, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the necessary corrections that need to made from the Oregon game and what he saw in the defensive breakdowns. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
WATCH: St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei senior ISO film vs. JSerra and Orange Lutheran
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is closing his senior season out strong as the Braves inch closer to a CIF State Championship run in November. As a junior, Uiagalelei had 21 tackle, 6 for losses and 3 sacks. As a senior, Uiagalelei has more than...
Watch UCLA Commit Brandon Williams in MVP Performance
UCLA-committed 2023 forward Brandon Williams recently won the MVP at the Nike IS8 Tournament in Jamaica, New York. Williams, the 6-7, four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, verbally committed to UCLA in late September.
