ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Chemistry between Nix and Irving exemplified on critical late down throws

The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix previews No. 8 Oregon's road trip to California

Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's big win this past weekend against previously unbeaten UCLA and looking ahead to the Ducks' challenge on the road at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of California week

Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against California on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Schools emerging for SoCal OL Nathan Gates

Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates was a standout for us over the summer and has had a very solid senior season. Gates was one of the top offensive lineman we saw during the camp circuit this off-season. We first saw him at the SoCal National Preps Showcase where he measured in at 6-4, 274 pounds with an 80” wingspan.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy