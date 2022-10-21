The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO