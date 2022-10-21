ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin

Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Top Speed

Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner

Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
Jalopnik

Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78

On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
The Independent

Red Bull punishment talks delayed after death of Dietrich Mateschitz

Red Bull’s punishment for breaking Formula One’s financial rules has been delayed following the death of the team’s co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded the fizzy drinks company and played an integral role in Red Bull’s F1 journey, died aged 78 following a long-term illness.His death was announced before qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday. The grid will pay tribute to Mateschitz in the minutes before the United States Grand Prix – a race which could see Red Bull claim their first constructors’ title since 2013.Danke für alles, Didi. pic.twitter.com/xzC8IhyGKP— Oracle Red Bull...
ESPN

Red Bull, FIA in standoff over budget cap penalty

AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and motorsport's governing body, the FIA, are negotiating the punishments for the team's breach of Formula One's 2021 budget cap. Red Bull is believed to have overspent by around $1.8 million last year, which constitutes a "minor" breach of the financial regulations. Red Bull is...
Road & Track

Mick Schumacher Is Ready to Ride

Mick Schumacher’s fate is just days away, steaming at him head on, his career hanging plainly in limbo. Schumacher's success or failure at this weekend's Grand Prix in Austin, and in the final three races of the 2022 season, may dictate not only Schumacher’s future with Haas, but his future in Formula 1. Both ruin and glory are on the menu.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

F1 qualifying: Sainz leads Ferrari front-row lockout for United States Grand Prix

F1 returns this weekend with the front end of a North American doubleheader in Austin, Texas and the United States Grand Prix. With Max Verstappen already having clinched his second straight world drivers championship, the focus shifts to tight races for second – just one point separates Red Bull's Sergio Perez (253) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (252) – and fourth – Mercedes' George Russell (207) sits five points ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. (202).
Daily Mail

Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'

Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
NBC Sports

Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds

Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.

