Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78. The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness. His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit...
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Porsche Still Wants to Join Formula 1, But with a New Partner
Following Volkswagen AG's announcement that both its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries would enter Formula 1, anticipation grew among many motorsport fans for even more competition for the title. While Audi quickly found a partner in Sauber and is likely to have its name in Formula 1 from 2024, Porsche's talks with Red Bull proved increasingly difficult.
On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Red Bull’s punishment for breaking Formula One’s financial rules has been delayed following the death of the team’s co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded the fizzy drinks company and played an integral role in Red Bull’s F1 journey, died aged 78 following a long-term illness.His death was announced before qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday. The grid will pay tribute to Mateschitz in the minutes before the United States Grand Prix – a race which could see Red Bull claim their first constructors’ title since 2013.Danke für alles, Didi. pic.twitter.com/xzC8IhyGKP— Oracle Red Bull...
AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and motorsport's governing body, the FIA, are negotiating the punishments for the team's breach of Formula One's 2021 budget cap. Red Bull is believed to have overspent by around $1.8 million last year, which constitutes a "minor" breach of the financial regulations. Red Bull is...
F1 returns this weekend with the front end of a North American doubleheader in Austin, Texas and the United States Grand Prix. With Max Verstappen already having clinched his second straight world drivers championship, the focus shifts to tight races for second – just one point separates Red Bull's Sergio Perez (253) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (252) – and fourth – Mercedes' George Russell (207) sits five points ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. (202).
Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season. Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
AUSTIN, Texas — Former IndyCar champion Alex Palou had barely started his first live grand prix session behind the wheel of a F1 car when he declared the feel and speed of the McLaren “insane.”. Moments later, Williams’ Logan Sargeant was complaining of losing tire grip like a...
We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Max Verstappen's pit crew for making a mess of the Flying Dutchman's final pit stop. It stopped the Texas Grand Prix from ending up as yet another procession, with SuperMax leading the pack. This time, Verstappen had to fight for the win, leading to some epic racing.
Max Verstappen fought back after pit-stop drama to win the US Grand Prix on Sunday, handing Red Bull the constructors' championship on an emotional weekend for the team.
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
