Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months

A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"

PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend

The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
