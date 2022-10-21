Read full article on original website
There’s the potential that Alex Noren isn’t even aware of what he “accomplished” on Sunday at the CJ Cup. An even-par 71 to close things out at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., left the 40-year-old Swede in a ho-hum tie for 37th place, earning him a respectable if unremarkable $46,830.
LIV Golf Lands a Legal Win vs. PGA Tour in Battle for Information
A judge ruled Tuesday that the Tour must provide more information about a previously released list of entities contacted regarding LIV Golf.
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend
The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
