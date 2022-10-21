It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.

2 DAYS AGO