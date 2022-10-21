Read full article on original website
Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis requests IBF to order Errol Spence fight
By Robert Segal: Mandatory challenger Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has submitted a request to the IBF for them to order Errol Spence Jr to defend his IBF welterweight title against him. Assuming Spence refuses to face Ennis, he could be stripped of his IBF title if he doesn’t vacate...
Bob Arum believes Spence vs. Crawford could have been made if Terence had a promoter
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford’s ex-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank believes that the Nebraska native’s lack of a promoter is why negotiations for his fight with Errol Spence Jr fell apart. Arum says that if he were still Crawford’s promoter, he would have sat down with Spence’s...
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday, Oct.29th live on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: Vasily Lomachenko will be fighting this Saturday, October 29th, against unbeaten lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz in the main event on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event start time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. If Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is successful against the 26-year-old...
Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
Steven Nelson: “Spence might move up to duck Crawford and Ennis”
Jimmy James – Steven Nelson, boxer, friend, and director of Crawford’s B&B boxing Academy spoke in an interview with Golden Era Boxing about how Errol Spence did not want to take the fight with Terrence Crawford. In the interview, Nelson confirmed a few media reports to be true...
Gervonta Tank Davis says he’s “not signed” to anybody
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis revealed last night that he’s no longer signed to anybody right now. The three-division world champion Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) made it clear that he wants to take his “talent” to another promoter. If Tank, 27, is indeed a...
Bivol vs. Ramirez – “One of the biggest fights of the year” – Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez card in less than two weeks from now, on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Pound-for-pound fighter Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title...
Eddie Hearn’s prediction almost came true – “Spence will move to 154-lb to avoid Crawford”
By Jimmy James: In December of 2021, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn’s launched a warning that has almost come true, “I think you’re going to see Errol Spence move up to 154 to avoid Terence Crawford. ‘Avoid’ is maybe a harsh word, but strategically avoid.”. “I...
Lara Knocks Out Sanmartin And Proceeds To Call Out Josh Warrington
By Vince Dwriter: Featherweight contender Mauricio Lara made his return to the squared circle on October 22 as part of the DAZN main event in his hometown of Mexico City, and he looked very impressive as he knocked out Jose Sanmartin (33-6-1, 21 KOs) in the third round. In his...
Mauricio Lara on Josh Warrington: “I want to retire him from boxing”
By Charles Brun: Mauricio Lara said last Saturday night that he wants to send IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington into retirement when/if he gets the opportunity to fight the Leeds, England, native in a trilogy match. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Warrington wants the trilogy fight with Lara. With that...
Adrien Broner signs with BLK Prime, says “We’re going to take over boxing”
By Jim Calfa: Adrien Broner has been given a second chance with his career by signing an eight-figure, three-fight, 12-month deal with BLK Prime on Tuesday. By signing with BLK Prime, Broner joins WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who is reportedly being paid $10 million to defend against David Avanesyan on December 10th on pay-per-view.
Paulie Malignaggi asks will Devin Haney fight Lomachenko if he beats Ortiz on Saturday?
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi wants to see if undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend against Vasyl Lomachenko next if he successfully beats Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in their fight on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Malignaggi has already predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs)...
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
Jaron Boots Ennis to fight on December 17th
By Craig Page: Trainer Derek Bozy Ennis says his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting on December 17th, possibly against Emantas Stanionis. Bozy wants #1 IBF Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) to be fighting two to three times a year, but thus far, he’s only fought once in 2023, knocking out Custio Clayton in the second round last May.
Tyson Fury should have fought Joe Joyce, not Chisora, says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury made the wrong choice in choosing to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy match instead of Joe Joyce, says Eddie Hearn. As Hearn points out, the first two Fury vs. Chisora fights were “fairly one-sided,” which makes it “unusual” that there would be the third match between them.
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen
By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
