ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After 25 years, they all came down the elevator banks at the same time. Separate hotel rooms. No prearranged meeting times. The busses to the cocktail party at the stadium were leaving at 6:15 p.m. Life had taken the 1997 Denver Broncos separate ways but it was as if the structured football schedule of 25 years prior had mystically returned.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO