ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie's cause of death could take weeks to determine, official says

By Jason Hanna, Kiely Westhoff
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Haunting clip shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie share her hopes & dreams for college before tragic death

HAUNTING footage shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie sharing her aspirations for college before her tragic death. University officials and law enforcement announced that the body of the 20-year-old undergraduate was discovered at around 1pm on Thursday by a facilities employee. Misrach was last seen on Friday, October 14, at approximately...
PRINCETON, NJ
The Independent

Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie is found dead on New Jersey campus

The body of a 20-year-old Princeton student who went missing over the weekend has been found. Misrach Ewunetie’s remains were discovered in a remote area of the prestigious university’s New Jersey campus, near the tennis court, authorities told NBC News. The Mercer County Prosecution Office confirmed to The Independent that Ms Ewunetie’s body was found by an employee around 1pm on Thursday.There were no obvious signs of injury and her death “does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton assistant vice president Kenneth Strother said in a joint statement. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
The US Sun

Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious

THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
PRINCETON, NJ
MassLive.com

At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
NECN

Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy