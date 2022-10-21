Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie's cause of death could take weeks to determine, official says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
New details in Misrach Ewunetie search revealed as mystery surrounds phone & 6-day hunt to find Princeton student’s body
A PRINCETON student was found dead after cops swarmed the area where the missing 20-year-old's phone was last located, neighbors have revealed. Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at the university in New Jersey, was missing for six days before her body was found on Thursday by a campus facilities employee. The...
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
Reporter explains where police found body of missing Princeton student
The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found on campus, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. Her brother speaks to CNN affiliate WPVI.
Haunting clip shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie share her hopes & dreams for college before tragic death
HAUNTING footage shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie sharing her aspirations for college before her tragic death. University officials and law enforcement announced that the body of the 20-year-old undergraduate was discovered at around 1pm on Thursday by a facilities employee. Misrach was last seen on Friday, October 14, at approximately...
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie is found dead on New Jersey campus
The body of a 20-year-old Princeton student who went missing over the weekend has been found. Misrach Ewunetie’s remains were discovered in a remote area of the prestigious university’s New Jersey campus, near the tennis court, authorities told NBC News. The Mercer County Prosecution Office confirmed to The Independent that Ms Ewunetie’s body was found by an employee around 1pm on Thursday.There were no obvious signs of injury and her death “does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Princeton assistant vice president Kenneth Strother said in a joint statement. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s...
Purdue University student told police he fatally stabbed roommate, prosecutors say
A Purdue University student who was arrested Wednesday after his roommate was found dead in their dormitory told police he fatally stabbed him, Indiana prosecutors said Friday.
Horror details emerge after Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda is ‘killed by roommate Gji Min Sha in dorm’
HORROR new details have emerged in the death of a Purdue University student allegedly killed by his roommate in their dorm. Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the suspect is said to have called 911. Gji Min Sha, 22, a cybersecurity...
Missing Princeton student from Cleveland area found dead
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewuentie from Northeast Ohio has been found dead, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office in New Jersey.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious
THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
NECN
Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old
An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Princeton University student missing for nearly a week has been found dead on campus with 'no obvious signs of injury': prosecutor
Authorities with the university and the local prosecutor's office said Misrach Ewunetie's death "does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."
Penn State student found dead after party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
A University of Baltimore student warned people on TikTok that a peer was bringing a gun to school and had 'stalked, threatened, and assaulted' her — saying the university is 'pushing it under the rug'
She says she was terrified, but thought "this could save the lives of multiple people at that university," she told Insider.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3