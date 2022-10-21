ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 42

Chris Cron
1h ago

How do we know want was at Trump's home. the FBI has been caught lying changing evidence against Trump. they've had the documents for months they could of planted anything done anything

Reply(2)
6
Mark Hardell
2h ago

So it's ok if the DOJ leaks the information? Remember when they had all this evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians? Adam Schiff went on every network that would have him and told the American people he had seen the evidence that would convict Trump for almost 2 years and we are still waiting. The Democrats got nothing but they are weaponizing government to go after anyone who appose their agenda including parents at school board meetings, they are the dictators the fascists the real threat to our Republic.

Reply(1)
6
Ray Ray
2h ago

How could they possibly know that? If the DOJ is leaking that accurate of information they need to be removed.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy