KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
Missouri State Highway Patrol say interstate closes as wildland fires burn
UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. traffic along I-70 both east and west has resumed for now. | RELATED >> State-wide mutual aid request to assist in Woolridge Fire BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Almost the entire state of Missouri is in extreme drought conditions and high-risk for outside fires. Late Saturday afternoon to the west of Columbia smoke from wildland fires has now...
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
nomadlawyer.org
Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
mycouriertribune.com
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
abc17news.com
Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
