NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Johnstown
After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff's deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.
Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists
A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Larimer County deputy shoots suspect carrying knife
A Larimer County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect late Thursday after the man approached deputies with a knife, despite orders to stop, authorities said. The incident followed a high-speed chase, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The suspect when to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.
Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife
Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora
A woman was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle that also critically injured a second person in Aurora Saturday.
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Lakewood homicide suspect found dead
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
Police search for wanted man in Brighton
Multiple officers are in Brighton looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.
Crash in Clear Creek Canyon leaves vehicle in water, Golden Fire says
First responders with Golden Fire were called to the scene of an accident Saturday morning after a vehicle had ended up in the water.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting
DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
