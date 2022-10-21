ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

CBS Denver

Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists

A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood homicide suspect found dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting

DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

