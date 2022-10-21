A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...

AURORA, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO