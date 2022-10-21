Read full article on original website
Amazon workers in California withdraw petition for union vote after defeat in New York
Six months after the grassroots Amazon Labor Union scored a historic victory by becoming the first to unionize one of the tech giant's US facilities, it now appears to be grappling with setbacks and delays.
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Beds at this Bay Area hospital are 'all full' amid surge in RSV cases among children
According to pediatricians what's different now is that older children are getting RSV and also testing positive for multiple viruses.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona.
A Virginia high school will stay open while hundreds of students call out sick with flu-like symptoms
Hundreds of students missed class Monday at a northern Virginia high school where "a number of students have tested positive for influenza A" and others have symptoms consistent with the flu.
'Everything is expensive': Seniors cut back on socializing and meals as inflation pinches
At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord.
