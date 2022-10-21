UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO