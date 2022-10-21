Read full article on original website
The “Superbowl of Mountain Biking” Red Bull Rampage returns to Utah
VIRGIN, Utah — Since its inaugural event in 2001, year over year, Red Bull Rampage has showcased the most challenging freeriding in the mountain biking sphere. On October 21, 18 […]
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
Silver Alert issued for Millcreek 78-year-old recently seen in Weber County
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
KSLTV
Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash
LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
890kdxu.com
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly
UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
WTGS
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
ksl.com
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'
CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
kvnutalk
North Logan woman given maximum prison sentence for abusing young boy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan woman is headed to prison after being convicted of beating a child repeatedly. Kassie Angel Tolman cried and wiped tears from her eyes, while being ordered to serve one-to-15-years in prison. Tolman was sentenced Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. She was found...
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
sunnewsdaily.com
Annual drag show creates community despite controversy
Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
