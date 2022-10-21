ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash

LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau

SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly

UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Annual drag show creates community despite controversy

Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
