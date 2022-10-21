Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living
Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New 500-Unit Rental Community Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch's expansion shows no signs of slowing—Category 4 hurricanes or not. Last week, it was 81 Oaks, a new assisted living community. This week, it's Renata, a rental-only community of 502 residential units. The Manatee County multifamily project broke ground last week within a 33,000-acre master-planned community. Renata...
Longboat Observer
Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting
City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
amisun.com
Sea Hagg to be sold at auction
CORTEZ – After 25 years in business, the Sea Hagg, 12304 Cortez Road W., is being sold and an online auction of some 1,000 nautical, decorative and architectural items is underway. “This auction is going to be held in two parts and is online only,” said Brian Hollifield, owner...
Mysuncoast.com
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Mixon Fruit Farms is planning on selling their remaining 39 acres of land after having ongoing staffing issues and lost product from Hurricane Ian. Janet Mixon, Co-Owner of Mixon Fruit Farms, said some of their farms in Central Florida reported losing more than half of their fruits. Mixon said problems just didn’t start there.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County declines rezone for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to drop consideration of giving a business corridor overlay designation to a strip of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch from Fruitville Road north to Blue Lake Road. Commissioners originally were set to decide whether to grant the business corridor overlay designation for both that...
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
This Florida City Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
This destination broke into the Top 10!
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Ballet moves boldly into the future with 'Premieres'
For the past 15 years, under the leadership of director Iain Webb, the Sarasota Ballet has been touted as the company preserving the history and integrity of classical ballet, specifically the work of Sir Frederick Ashton. This past weekend the company opened the 2022-2023 Season and proved they are also...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch car show features an Excalibur packed with family memories
It was in 1973, the year it was built, that an Excalibur Phaeton was about to get the acid test from Ken Donovan Sr. Donovan had driven from his home in Clearwater to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to pick up the specially built car that was the rage among celebrities. He bought it for his wife, Dolores.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance
Longboat Observer
Progress University apartments move toward planning board
For the first time since expressing its opposition to Aventon Companies’ plans to build a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, a representative of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was back before a city committee to address a similar nearby project. Last week, Lionel Guilbert, the...
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)
With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
