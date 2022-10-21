ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

Missouri an underdog in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup

Ben Hochman says the thing we’re all thinking about Mizzou’s offense — that Brady Cook is far from the only problem with Mizzou’s anemic offense. If you care to revisit the nitty gritty of that game, you can catch the PFF grades and snap counts over at the Post-Dispatch.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri starts strong, hangs on to edge Vanderbilt

Homecoming weekend in Columbia brought the Vanderbilt Commodores to town. Mizzou, fresh off a bye week, was searching for their first SEC victory of the season when they took on a Vandy squad that was in search of the same thing. After the front half of the season was characterized...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

Vandy won the toss and elected to defer. Mizzou will receive and start on offense against a defense that has allowed 162 points throughout its last three games. Luther Burden III breaks multiple tackles en route to a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Cook looked poised and comfortable in the pocket, completing all four of his passes for 72 yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 39.43 points per game before their contest Saturday. The Commodores and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

SEC Week 9 Opening Lines

If I’ve learned anything from watching Missouri play this year it’s two things:. any spread that’s outside of 3 points is easy money, and. The Tigers enter week 9 at 3-4 and heading to Columbia East and our actual SEC rival who is fresh off of beating Texas A&M, aka Missouri with a buttload of 5-stars. The SEC slate this week is all conference games so let’s check out the opening lines.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

PREGAMIN’ VANDERBILT

I appreciate the desire to be bold and loud during Homecoming week. I really do. And while we were debating the merits of this war crime uniform on Slack, Madame Editor did point out that we’re in a gold rush this weekend. Even still, what the absolute hell is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Homecoming: A week in photos

MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Coming home: Rock Bridge grads prepare for Homecoming game

Rock Bridge’s Martez Manuel lights up with joy on top the podium after placing first in the boys 110-meter hurdles final at the Class 5 state championships Saturday at Battle High School. Rock Bridge boys placed third as a team. A trio of Rock Bridge graduates are preparing for...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Sean East II

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
COLUMBIA, MO
wgnsradio.com

