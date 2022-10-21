Read full article on original website
Missouri an underdog in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup
Ben Hochman says the thing we’re all thinking about Mizzou’s offense — that Brady Cook is far from the only problem with Mizzou’s anemic offense. If you care to revisit the nitty gritty of that game, you can catch the PFF grades and snap counts over at the Post-Dispatch.
Missouri starts strong, hangs on to edge Vanderbilt
Homecoming weekend in Columbia brought the Vanderbilt Commodores to town. Mizzou, fresh off a bye week, was searching for their first SEC victory of the season when they took on a Vandy squad that was in search of the same thing. After the front half of the season was characterized...
Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt
Vandy won the toss and elected to defer. Mizzou will receive and start on offense against a defense that has allowed 162 points throughout its last three games. Luther Burden III breaks multiple tackles en route to a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Cook looked poised and comfortable in the pocket, completing all four of his passes for 72 yards.
Triumphant Returns: KAD and Chad Bailey lead Mizzou’s defense in victory over Vanderbilt
Like the saying goes, you never know what you’ve got til it’s gone. The Missouri Tigers understand what that feeling is like. Against the Florida Gators on Oct. 8, Mizzou learned they’d have to field a defense without the presence of senior linebacker and captain Chad Bailey, as well as junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine.
How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 39.43 points per game before their contest Saturday. The Commodores and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
SEC Week 9 Opening Lines
If I’ve learned anything from watching Missouri play this year it’s two things:. any spread that’s outside of 3 points is easy money, and. The Tigers enter week 9 at 3-4 and heading to Columbia East and our actual SEC rival who is fresh off of beating Texas A&M, aka Missouri with a buttload of 5-stars. The SEC slate this week is all conference games so let’s check out the opening lines.
Luther Burden breaks multiple tackles in spectacular TD reception vs. Vanderbilt
Luther Burden’s leg seems fine to us. The gifted freshman Mizzou receiver has the Tigers on the board early, fighting his way for a 35-yard touchdown off a bubble screen. That’s his second touchdown reception on the year and gives Mizzou a 7-0 lead over the hapless Commodores.
PREGAMIN’ VANDERBILT
I appreciate the desire to be bold and loud during Homecoming week. I really do. And while we were debating the merits of this war crime uniform on Slack, Madame Editor did point out that we’re in a gold rush this weekend. Even still, what the absolute hell is...
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
Coming home: Rock Bridge grads prepare for Homecoming game
Rock Bridge’s Martez Manuel lights up with joy on top the podium after placing first in the boys 110-meter hurdles final at the Class 5 state championships Saturday at Battle High School. Rock Bridge boys placed third as a team. A trio of Rock Bridge graduates are preparing for...
Fans get a look of Dennis Gates’ Tigers at Saturday’s open practice
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Dennis Gates era has begun at Mizzou and Saturday afternoon the fans got to attend the first open practice of the season. This comes a little more than two weeks before Mizzou will play their first game of the season at home on Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana.
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Sean East II
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
