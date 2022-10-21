ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

The IRS Will Let You Stash More Money in Your 401(k) and IRA Next Year

By Sarah Hansen, Julia Glum
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fmnqi_0ii11NNK00
Money; Shutterstock

Good news: You’ll be able to save even more for retirement in 2023. The IRS announced Friday that it will increase next year's contribution limits for 401(k)s and other tax-advantaged retirement plans.

The changes are prompted by inflation: Each year, the Treasury Department is legally required to increase the contribution limits as living costs rise. And this year, living costs have certainly soared. Consumer prices were 8.2% higher in September than they were a year earlier.

The IRS increases follow significant changes to the 2023 tax brackets and standard deduction that were also linked to the United States' record-setting inflation. Soaring prices also led to the largest cost-of-living increase in Social Security checks since 1981.

The best time to open an IRA account is today

There's no time like the present to begin preparing for your retirement. Click on your state now to find out more.

401(k) and IRA contribution limits for 2023

Starting next year, Americans will be able to contribute $22,500 to their 401(k) plans, up from $20,500 this year — a bump of nearly 10%. That limit also applies to a few other types of retirement plans, including 403(b)s, the majority of 457 plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

Workers age 50 and older will be able to contribute an extra $7,500 in “catch-up” contributions, an uptick from the $6,500 they could save this way in 2022. That means older workers can stash a total of $30,000 in their eligible accounts next year.

The IRS is also increasing the contribution limits for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. For both traditional and Roth IRAs, workers can contribute $6,500 to these accounts in 2023. That's $500 more than they could this year.

One thing that hasn't changed is the limit on IRA "catch-up" contributions made by older Americans. It's still $1,000.

Ad

Start setting up an IRA Today!

Click below to rollover or start an IRA.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Became Richest Person in the World With $92 Quadrillion

The Pennsylvania PR executive’s account balance had swelled to not just a six or seven figure sum, but a ridiculous 17-figure sumYouTube/TomoNewsUS. A guy in America unexpectedly received $92 quadrillion, making him the richest person in the planet for a very brief period of time. When Chris Reynolds checked into his PayPal account in July 2013, he discovered that he had been mistakenly credited with an enormous sum of money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Money

Money

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy