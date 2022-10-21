Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85 million, the largest donation in the organization’s history
Break out your finest Thin Mints! Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $85 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest individual donation in that organization’s history. The surprise donation will be used to help it recover from the pandemic, which took a strong...
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
The post Universal Design in Active Adult Communities appeared first on Seniors Guide.
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses.
AMA
5 key terms future doctors must know to counter COVID-19 “infodemic”
Medicine has long been plagued by snake-oil salesmen who prey on people’s emotions and the gaps in their knowledge. But health misinformation and disinformation have been taken to new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, described by some as an “infodemic.”. Students save with AMA membership. $64 for a...
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training...
mmm-online.com
Jack Health announces several new hires
Jack Health recently announced a series of new hires to expand its leadership team. The specialist healthcare practice named four executives to roles within the company. Jamey Hardesty will serve as SVP, senior director of strategy; Sohini Mitra will serve as SVP, director of client services; Dr. Jayaram Daggumati, PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, will be a healthcare content strategist; and Becky Dreps will join as account director.
How to Get Free Mental Health Care If You Work in the Hospitality Industry
The Southern Smoke Foundation offers mental health support resources for the people who feed us. Here's how to get help.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
allnurses.com
The Rise of the Healthcare Influencer and Nurse Entrepreneurship
Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Digitally transforming senior housing to meet the coming older adult population boom
As the senior living industry prepares for the incoming surge of older adults caused by the aging US population, the most successful providers will be those that undergo a complete digital transformation. COVID-19 was a wake-up call that the industry no longer can stand by and forego the improvements and opportunities that technology offers.
