Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
kswo.com
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
chickashatoday.com
Cowboys and Pies
Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
3 indicted, accused of illegally transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler for sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Tyler for sale. According to their federal indictment, David Bartlett, 46 of Dill City, Okla., called an undercover United States Fish and Wildlife special agent on […]
Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class
SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
kswo.com
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle
On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
kswo.com
High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon. Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m. Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before...
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington. Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed...
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
Father of 3-month-old charged with fracturing her leg, ribs
A Wichita Falls father is charged with breaking his 3-month-old daughter's leg and two ribs while he was trying to make her stop crying.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash
A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities. On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The driver and passengers in...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls Police arrest alleged murder suspect
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder happened on October 01, 2022 at North Eighth and Central Freeway.
