Marlow, OK

KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Cowboys and Pies

Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
247Sports

Podcast: Special guest 5-star commit Jackson Arnold talks big year | Dealing w/recruiting rumors | 2023 class

SPECIAL GUEST: Sooners 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold talks about his season, rumors surrounding his recruitment, his excitement about getting to Norman soon, 2023 class update/where things stand with certain OU targets. Android:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topics Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast Intro as 2023 5-star QB Jackson Arnold joins Brandon...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Tuttle woman arrested for Larceny of a Vehicle

On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Grady County Deputy Hayden Jarrett was notified by Grady County Dispatch of a stolen vehicle reported in Tuttle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the reporting party (RP). The RP told the deputy her truck had been stolen that day while she was at work. The RP last saw the vehicle at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning.
TUTTLE, OK
kswo.com

High speed chase ends in crash in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon. Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m. Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Police arrest alleged murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder happened on October 01, 2022 at North Eighth and Central Freeway.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

