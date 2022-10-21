Read full article on original website
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
IGN
High on Life Hands-On Preview: It Might Be Exactly What the FPS Genre Needs
High on Life, the upcoming comedy first-person shooter from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, doesn’t take place within the Rick and Morty universe. But it sure seems like it could. It’s got zany and foul-mouthed aliens, fantastical settings, and a sense of humor that’s 100% Roiland – from the interdimensional cable-style animated shorts that act as TV commercials in the High on Live universe to your default talking gun, a pistol named Kenny that sounds exactly like Morty.
IGN
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
IGN
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for to see gameplay and learn more about Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, the retro platformer game where you can choose from four playable Kids in this time-traveling adventure, all based on characters from Topps' notorious trading-card series. The...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
We take one last look at Sonic Fronters, this time playing for six hours and covering the first three islands of the game. This is the Sonic Frontiers final preview.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
IGN
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx - Launch Trailer
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, the video game based on the animated television series Zag Heroez Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Meet the characters and see them i action in this launch trailer for Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, and get ready to save the city of Paris in this action-adventure game.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Review
One of the best combat systems in gaming gets even better with Bayonetta 3. It's story is a bit of a letdown and its wild action scenes take a toll on the performance in certain spots, but neither of those issues get in the way of Bayonetta 3 being a top shelf action game on the Switch.
IGN
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
IGN
James Cameron Criticizes MCU and DC Relationships: 'They Act Like They're in College'
Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron has shared that one of the biggest differences between the first Avatar and the sequel is that Zoe and Sam are parents and are changed by having kids. According to Cameron, their love is in (Tony) stark contrast with the MCU and DCEU as those heroes "act like they're in college" when it comes to relationships.
IGN
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Video Review
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X, also available on PlayStation and PC. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an entertaining asymmetrical multiplayer game that’s held back by some probably-fixable balance issues and map wonkiness, but it badly needs more content.
IGN
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
IGN
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
IGN
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
IGN
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands Gameplay - Neutral Ending
This gameplay video for New Tales From the Borderlands shows how to get a neutral ending and the teamwork scores you need to achieve it!. For more, check out the full wiki on IGN here: https://www.ign.com/wikis/new-tales-from-the-borderlands/
IGN
Redfall - Bite Back Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane Studios. Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter that can be played either single-player or in online co-op. Play as four vampire hunters working to eliminate the vampires who have taken over Redfall, Massachusetts.
IGN
Victoria 3 Video Review
Victoria 3 reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. Victoria 3 is the kind of game that sucks me in and doesn't let me go, whether I'm trying to turn Hawaii into an anarcho-communist utopia or make Afghanistan the centerpiece of the global economy by monopolizing the opium trade. The scope and depth of its simulation is remarkable. I would need to double the length of this review just to explain the enormity of it in full. And that's only outdone by the fact that it actually runs well. I wish there was a fair bit less overall jank and weird AI behavior taking me out of the illusion, and the warfare system feels very work-in-progress. But that hasn't stopped me from playing it until the sun comes up more than a couple times in the last few weeks. It's a great first step, with an even more promising tomorrow.
