Texas State

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."

According to the list, the most historic fast food restaurant in Texas is Lankford Grocery in Houston. The website explains:

" This tiny restaurant and market began life as a food stall in 1938, later growing to become a deli and eventually a fully fledged burger restaurant. Despite the name, the food goes far beyond grab-and-go sandwiches. The current menu lets the cooks get creative, with creations like a Frito pie burger and a mac ‘n’ cheese-topped burger, as well as more standard hot dogs and salads."

The full list of the most historic fast food restaurants in each state can be found on LoveFOOD's website .

