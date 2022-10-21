ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with posterior hip contusion after hard fall

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both left Sunday's game with injuries and didn't return. Ingram sustained a head injury after a first-quarter collision with teammate Naji Marshall. He left the game and was ruled out while being evaluated for a concussion. The team didn't offer a postgame update on his status. The Utah Jazz won the game, 122-121.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Knights' Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran found himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. After matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played on Monday against Toronto, Kessel broke the mark...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy